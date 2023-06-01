Robert Franklin Melson, 83, of Georgetown, Del., went home to be with his savior Monday, May 22,2023. He was born June 3,1939, in Selbyville, Del., son of the late Benjamin Ralph Melson and Alice Marie Melson.
He worked for Perdue Foods as a maintenance supervisor, until he retired after 20 years of service. He was an avid Nascar fan. He enjoyed spending his retirement years talking with his CB buddies, playing games on his computer and spending time with his ever-growing family.
Melson was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Herb and Agnes Melson; brother Levin Melson; son-in-law Kenneth Pond; and grandchildren Michael Challman and Cali Townsend. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Patricia Melson; and five children, Theresa Snyder (and Ted) of Millsboro, Shelly Heck (and Tom) of Seaford, Billy Chronister (and Lisa) of Chesnee, Frances Smith (and Tommy) of Eden and Clinton Kirwan (and Missy) of Mardela Springs; a sister, Ida Olroyd of Marseilles, Ill.; 14 grandchildren, Stacy Tice (and Joel) of Bethany, Kiersten Pond, Adrianna Heck and Cameron Heck of Seaford, Mollie and Billie Chronister of Chesnee, T.J. Martin (and Maggie) of Mexico, Ashley Martin of Salisbury, Sara Savage (and Nick) of Felton and Nevaeh Smith of Eden, and Natalie, Allison, Frank and Cora Lee Kirwan of Mardela Springs; 14 great-grandchildren, Nora, Nixon, Maddie, Gracyn, Jordynn, Riley, Tanner, Madelyn, Kadence, Jon, Emily, Theresa, Bentley and Savannah; in-laws Jean Hastings (and Bill), Linda Wilson (and Dickie), Wally Mitchell (and JoAnn), Karen Rogers (and Larry), Chucky Chronister (and Fila), Libby Norskow (and Jose) and Kenny Chronister (and Liz); as well as his special companion, Mrs. C, and host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Elliott Worship Center, 17237 Phillips Hill Rd, Laurel, Del., on Aug. 5, 2023, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the giver’s favorite local charity. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.