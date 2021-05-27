Robert Floyd Baker Jr., 69, of Bishopville, Md., died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Lewes, Del., son of the late Robert F. Baker Sr. and Madeline (Bunting) Baker.
He was a poultry weighmaster for Allen Harim, and a member of the Selbyville Elks Lodge and the Moose Lodge. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
Baker is survived by a son, Robert F. Baker III and his wife, Lydia, of Bishopville; two stepsons, Gary Solomon and his wife, Laura, of Georgetown, Ind., and Jason Markley of Wilmington, Del.; a brother, Alan Baker and his wife, Shirley, of Bishopville; five grandchildren, Chase and Bryce Baker, and Grafton, Tyler and Xinke Solomon; a great-granddaughter, Arianna Solomon; and his longtime companion, Jayne Einolf.
Visitation will start at 11 a.m., with a memorial service at noon, on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bikers Without Borders Foundation; P.O. Box 296, Bishopville, MD 21813. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.