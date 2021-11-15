Robert F. “Bob” Avery, 91, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Lowell, Mass., passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Oct. 12, 1930, son of the late Harold Terry Avery and the late Anna (Pirong) Avery.
Avery proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He also obtained his bachelor’s degree from New York State College of Environmental Science & Forestry at Syracuse University. He worked as a research and development engineer for several companies, and also owned his own consulting business until his retirement in 1999.
In addition to his parents, Avery was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia A. Labach, and a brother, Harold D. Avery. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jean M. (Collins) Avery; a son, Nicholas Charles Avery, and his wife, Deborah of Haverhill, Mass.; a daughter, Elise F. Avery of Atwater, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Avery’s life was to be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.