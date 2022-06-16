Robert F. “Bob” Amoruso, 87, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Ginger Cove of Annapolis. He was born Nov. 15, 1934 to Madelyn and Philip Amoruso in Wilmington, Del.
He married Anita (DiFerdinando) Amoruso on June 8, 1957. Together they raised four children, and resided in Bowie and Annapolis until relocating to South Bethany, Del., in 1994.
Raised in Wilmington, Delaware, he graduated from P.S. Dupont High School and the University of Delaware. He spent his career as a civil servant in several federal government agencies. He made a great impact at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, where he was always advocating for equality for all. Following his retirement from the federal government, he worked in the private sector as a human resource director for a Washington, D.C., accounting firm. He completed his career as an independent career-placement consultant in the D.C. accounting industry.
He continued his work as a civil servant in South Bethany as a town council member, and also volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program.
He had a magnetic personality, and was happiest surrounded by family and friends. His favorite pastimes were boating, golfing, gardening and reading. By his children and grandchildren, he will forever be known for wanting to understand their dreams and instilling confidence in them to go out and achieve them.
Amoruso is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Anita Amoruso; son Robert Amoruso of Pasadena, Md., daughter Lorraine Heatwole (and Neil) of Chester, Md., son Stephen Amoruso (and Lisa) of Annapolis, Md., and daughter,Kimberly Scheimreif (and Scott) of Chester, Md.; and younger brother Philip D. Amoruso (and Clare) of Cabin John, Md. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A Catholic Mass to honor his life was to be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. To leave condolences online, visit www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com.