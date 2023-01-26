Robert Eric “Rob” Savage, 45, of Lewes, Del., passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born in Bangor, Maine, on Nov. 14, 1977, son of Thomas R. Savage and Linda F. (Warren) Savage.
He graduated from Cape Henlopen High School, in the Class of 1996. After high school, he attended Widener University, where he played football until he was injured.
He worked as a chef at Jerry’s Seafood before his disability He loved the social interaction in using his creative culinary skills in making delicious dishes for his family and friends. He was passionate about football — especially about his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. He played football for Cape Henlopen High School from 1992 through his senior year of 1996. He enjoyed the outdoors, from hunting, fishing and boating, and he held fond memories of working on charter boats in Lewes while in high school.
Savage will be remembered by his family and friends for the kindness that he spread using his wicked sense of humor to make people feel loved. He had amazing drawing and writing abilities, and most recently was learning how to whittle and carve. He was also well-known among his friends for his gaming abilities and had created his own Minecraft world, where he made friends from all over the world who joined to game in the world he created.
Those who knew him would agree that he was the kindest person they would have ever met, and even though his last 10 years were riddled with disability challenges that would have been insurmountable to most, he faced each day with optimism, a huge smile and his infectious laugh. He never gave up believing that it would get better for him, and he didn’t let others believe anything different. He loved his family and his friends, and he was the best son, brother, uncle and friend one could have had.
Savage was preceded in death by his father, Thomas R. Savage; paternal grandparents, Tom and Ardeth Savage; and maternal grandparents, Virginia Trundy and Carroll H. Warren. He is survived by his mother, Linda F. Savage of Millsboro, Del.; a brother, Matthew Savage and his wife, Lauren, of Georgetown, Del.; a sister, Sarah Savage of Newark, Del.; a step-brother, Frank Bolen of Annapolis, Md.; three nieces, Lina Savage, Lillian Savage and Lanora Savage; a nephew, Linden Savage; several aunts and uncles; and many cousins and friends.
A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends and family may call after 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Savage’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.