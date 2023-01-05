Robert E. “Bert” Ross, 72, of Frankford, Del., passed away Dec. 29, 2022, in his home. He was born Sept. 16, 1950, son of the late Alpheus Daniel Ross and Eileen E. Ross Stevens.
Ross received his bachelor’s degree in education from Towson State in 1972 and would spend 18 years teaching social studies at Baltimore City Public Schools. Later in his career, he received his master’s degree from Towson University and retired from Baltimore City Public Schools, after 44 years, both in the classroom and as director of instructional technology.
An avid sports fan, he loved the Baltimore Orioles and traveling with friends to watch Minor League Baseball. He was a lifelong learner who enjoyed reading history, a good Irish whiskey, kayaking and listening to live music. In retirement, he moved to Delaware and continued his love of learning new things, spending time with his grandchildren and exploring the area with friends.
Surviving Ross is his wife of 50 years, Rosemary (Baltus) Ross. Also surviving him are two sons, Jason Ross and Jeffrey Ross (and Gabrielle); three grandchildren, Dean Ross, Autumn Ross and Tatum Ross; a step-granddaughter, Bella Smedley; a brother, Al Ross Jr. (and Polly); and a sister, Patricia Hodgson.
A celebration of Ross’ life will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del., where friends may call after 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delmarva Shorebirds Fly Together Fund, P.O. Box 1557, Salisbury, MD 21802. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.