Robert Charles “Bob” Gray, 75, of Millville, Del., passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Christiana Care-Accent Hospice in Newark, Del. He was born in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Robert A Gray and Doris (Hicks) Gray.
He was a Vietnam War veteran and served four years in the U.S. Navy. In 1980, he joined the Maryland Air National Guard 135th Mobile Aerial Port Flight at Martin State Airport in Middle River, Md., and also served in Operation Desert Storm. Although there were several “acting” first sergeants previously, he was the first official first sergeant for the MAPF.
His dear friend wrote, “Many things could be said about Bob’s caring and giving nature, his leadership ability and his work ethic. He represented himself, the Unit, God and Country to the utmost throughout his career. Bob’s heart was so big.”
He was a board member of the Millville By the Sea Homeowners Association. He loved all his neighbors and was always willing to help. He was fondly titled “The Mayor of Surfsong Landing” by his neighbors.
Gray was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Gray. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Geraldine Fersterman Gray, of Millville; a son, Christian Gray (and his wife, Shannon) of Ohio; daughters Lori Antkowiak (and her husband, Ken) and Julie Reichert-Vines, both of Baltimore, Md.; his sister, Judith Clarke of Billerica, Mass.; four grandchildren, Shelby, Natalie, Summer and Kenny; and five great-grandchildren, Bryson, Ryleigh, Max, Marley and Evie.
A viewing was to be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main St. in Selbyville, Del. A funeral service was to be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, where friends may visit an hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gray’s memory may be made to Tunnel to Towers (www.t2t.org) or St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.