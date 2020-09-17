Robert C. “Bob” Casseday, 63, of Lewes, Del., passed away of natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was doing what he loved best, fishing from his boat on the Sassafras River. He was born Dec. 11, 1956, in Wilmington, Del., son of Mary Casseday and the late Robert Casseday.
He and his father started Below Book Auto on Savannah Road in Lewes in 1989. He was an imaginative and talented painter, potter and writer, spending countless hours doing what he enjoyed. Casseday also loved all animals, swimming in the canal, fishing in the ocean, his British car and his boat. He truly lived life in his way!
Above all, he cherished time spent with those most important to him. He was a loving and devoted brother and friend, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his mother, Casseday is survived by his sister, Debbie, and her husband, Harry J. Sheing Jr.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute (www.MERRinstitute.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.