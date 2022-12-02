Hi, my name is Bob Williams, and if you are reading this, since I wrote it for my obituary, I must, as they say, be in a better place. I don’t know that, since I have never been there before. Anyway, for the past 80 years I’ve lived in a pretty good place. Sure, we had our difficulties, but the good people of the world seemed to get it straightened out each time. Good luck, folks.
I was born in Reading, Pa., in 1942. My parents, Robert and Helena, did a great job raising me, my sister Kathy and my brother Tom. I graduated from Reading Central Catholic High School in 1960, spent a year at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, but decided the priesthood wasn’t for me. Graduated from Villanova University in 1965, spent six years in the U.S. Army Reserves, and after years of some great job experiences, I finally ended up working for United Insurance Co. I was there for 20 years, met a lot of very nice people. I enjoyed my time at United. Good company, great folks and 20 wonderful years.
Forty-some years ago, I married Lynn. It was without a doubt the best decision I ever made. We have had a great life together and along the way had some wonderful times. I can’t begin to tell you how she took care of me the past few months. Thanks, Hon.
When we married, I inherited an instant family, Chris, Brian and Patricia. Although I wasn’t their biological father, I really enjoyed being their dad. I enjoyed growing up with them and sharing their life and families, including Chris’s wife, Kim, Brian’s wife, Traci, Patty’s husband, Greg, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, plus my brother-in-law George, two nieces and a grandniece.
One thing I’m looking forward to doing is to see Mom and Dad, my granddaughter Alyssa and daughter-in-law Cassie, who left us way too soon, and my buddies Truman and Rick.
Last, but definitely not least, is Riley. They say a dog’s love in unconditional. Believe it. He is Lynn’s dog, but for the past 11 years, he has been my best friend. A friend of mine said that if his dog can’t go to heaven, he doesn’t want to go either. That is where I’m going, and when it’s Riley’s time, I’ll be waiting for him.
So, when I retired, I became a Sussex County Master Gardener, and joined the Delmarva Model Railroad Club. Most of my life I have volunteered with various organizations to try and help others. I was a volunteer fireman, an EMT, taught AARP defensive driving courses. I was an adult Boy Scout instructor, earned my Eagle badge, and with the Master Gardeners taught many people how to Garden Smart/Garden Easy. I enjoyed working in my own garden, running the White Elephant table at the Railroad Club, and working with my buddy Charlie, our 87-year-old president, building my own train layout, and even found time to surf-fish.
Now it’s time to talk about donations. Since I was a fireman in Reading, Pa., in the ’60s, the Salvation Army has been one of my favorite group of folks. Nothing like a hot cup of coffee and a ham sandwich at 2 a.m. during a working fire. Great people. I was even a bell-ringer for a few years. Please treat the Salvation Army good. Address: 22318 Sussex Hwy., Seaford, DE 19973.
Now I’m not sure how to end this, I guess the Lord will take care of that. There will be a memorial service at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S Washington St., Millsboro, Del., on Dec. 3, 2022; visitation from noon to 1 p.m.; service at 1 p.m. Chaplain Lynn Rothemich will officiate. Interment will follow, at Millsboro Cemetery.
I thank all of you for being my friend. Please be kind and thoughtful to each other and get lots of enjoyment out of life.
