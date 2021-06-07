Robert “Bob” Pyle Sr., 86, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Honey Brook, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2021, at his residence.
Born on Oct. 30,1934, in Berwyn, Pa., to the late Abraham Pyle and Elizabeth Garber, Pyle graduated in the Class of 1952 from Tredyffrin-Easttown High School and immediately entered military service in the U.S. Air Force upon graduation. He proudly and honorably served his country for 21 years, retiring from active-duty service in 1973. During his time in the military, he was stationed throughout the country and the world, and served during the Vietnam War.
Pyle then worked for Matthey-Bishop and Netzch corporations for more than 20 years as a maintenance supervisor before retiring in 1998 to Delaware, where he has spent the past 24 years.
He was an active member of the American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro and was a fierce patriot who loved the country for which he proudly and honorably served. He was known as a handyman, and there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. And when he wasn’t fixing something, he could be found feeding the animals in his backyard “animal sanctuary” or at a Shorebirds baseball game, enjoying the fireworks.
In addition to his parents, Pyle was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Marjorie Pyle; siblings, Henry Pyle and Katherine Pyle; and his daughter-in-law, Linda Pyle. He is survived by his four children, Veronica Pyle-Slavin and her husband, Curtis, of Millsboro, Del., Robert E. Pyle Jr. of Honey Brook, Pa., Joanne Sim and her husband, John, of Pottstown, Pa., and Gregory Allen Pyle and his wife, Susan, of Exeter, Pa. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and his longtime partner, Rhoda Rosenthal.
A memorial service was to be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, located at 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del., with full military honors. Internment will take place at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requested donations be made in his honor to American Legion Post #28 in Millsboro. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.