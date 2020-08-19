Robert “Bob” Brittingham, 70, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Delaware Hospice Center. He was born June 9, 1950, in Salisbury Md., son of the late Lester and Ruth Brittingham.
He was born and raised in Ocean City, Md., and was the owner of Britt’s Market at 15th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. He loved Ocean City and always talked of happy times growing up there. He often spoke of the many lifelong friends that he made there, including his friends from The Hideaway Lounge, Pirates Den and his bowling, pool and golfing buddies. After being diagnosed with Mesothelioma in 2011, he became active with the Mesothelioma Foundation, becoming a new patient mentor and advocate. He was happy to complete his bucket list, including traveling across the country with his wife and attending a Tim McGraw/Faith Hill concert. He loved the song “Live Like You Were Dying.”
Brittingham attended Ocean City Elementary School and graduated from Staunton Military Academy in 1968. He also attended Chesapeake College.
In addition to his parents, Lester and Ruth (Schaeffer) Brittingham, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sharon Pryer Aukamp.
Brittingham is survived by his wife, Sheila; daughter, Laura and her wife, Keena; son, Michael and his wife, Jessica; stepchildren, Heather Martin and Nathan Martin and his wife, Vicky; five grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Luci, Avery, Tenley, Anna and Wesley Robert; and by his constant companion, Toby.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, Berlin, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.easternshorecremation.com
Memorial donations may be made to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation; 1615 L Street NW, Ste. 430; Washington D.C. 20036, or to Delaware Hospice Center; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.