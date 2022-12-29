Robert Alden Short, Jr. died Dec. 23, 2022, at Maui Memorial Medical Center after a battle with cancer. He was 70.
He was born to former Delaware Insurance Commissioner Robert A. Short and the late Marjorie Townsend Bramhall.
He grew up on a 600-acre grain and dairy farm on Trap Pond Road, west of Georgetown, across the field from his grandparents, Alden and Doris Short. His other grandparents, Judge Howard and Margaret Bramhall, lived in Georgetown.
He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and going to Bethany Beach. He enjoyed music from a very early age. he started out as a tap dancer, trumpet player and a drummer. He attended Georgetown School 1958-1968.
In 1969, he attended Appleton Academy in New Ipswich, N.H. He then transferred to Mt. Hermon School in Northfield, Mass. It was here that he began playing the guitar.
In 1971, he attended Immaculate Heart College in Hollywood, Calif. Then he decided to travel to England, France and Spain.
Returning to the U.S., he met the masters of flamenco in San Francisco. He learned how to play that style of guitar, which became his passion.
He moved to Maui, Hawaii in 1975. He lived and worked with the One World Family and Café Paradise and played guitar with the Haiku Players.
In 1985, he worked at Pierce Music Store in Dover and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. In 1986, he ventured to Boulder, Col. and worked at Rocky Mountain Records.
In 1987, he returned to Maui and began a career managing Bounty Music and J.R.’s. He and Ginger Briscoe performed guitars at Zambalas.
In 1997, he began “Beau Shores, the Blues Gypsy and Funk ‘n Flamenco Artist.” He began playing in duos and trios at clubs, conventions, hotels, lounges, and weddings. These groups performed classical, Latin jazz, Gypsy swing, and bossa nova.
Beau Shores was once the opening act for Willie K at the Maui Film Festival. He performed at the Maui Jazz Festival with the Jose Cano Band. Beau also played with Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo, Luis Diaz, Neto Peranza and Ricardo Dioso.
Beau played regularly at Maui’s Four Seasons Hotel with an eclectic trio of violins - Andrea Walls, Don Lax and Vance Koenig - called “Apassionata.”
In 2000, Beau Shores released a CD entitled, “Ole Allah.” In 2003, He moved to the Big Island. He performed in a club duo with Ursula Vietze.
In 2007, Beau returned to Maui. He was a regular attendee of Adele Rugg’s annual December 7th “Delaware Day” held at Beach Bums on Maui. he had once been a trumpet student at Rugg’s Music Shop in Seaford, Delaware.
In recent years, he could be found at Bounty Music or busking and singing at the Kula Community Center. He had the occasion to jam at Willie Nelson’s bar “Charley’s” with Tom Conway and at Heritage Hall with Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo.
In 2019, Beau Shores was the opening act for the annual “Jimi Hendrix Birthday Bash.” He performed at the Makawao Public Library in January 2020.
He was featured in The Maui News, January 21, 2022 after the pandemic. His music can be heard on his website www.beaushores.com.
He is predeceased by his parents and oldest sister, Margaret Carol Short of Rehoboth Beach. He leaves behind his sister, Nancy Short Vickers (Ron) of Lewes, and Deborah Short Merkle (Martin) of Portland, Ore., two nephews, Will Short Vickers of Washington, D.C., and Lucas Burns Merkle (Margie) of Portland, Ore. and a niece, Tessa Jane Merkle of Portland, Ore.. He says goodbye also to his cousin, George Bramhall (Dawn) of California and his long time Bethany Beach friend, Bobby Mahan (Connie) of Florida. He also leaves behind his Maui family of friends and musicians: Arjuna Noor and Christina Cheney, Anita Hallard and Joe Smith, Jaiia Earthschild and David Techou, Le’a Gaylene Barron, Phil Swatek, John and Susan McClean, Linda and Greg, Jason Matsui, Zephyr and Wind Cloud, Tom Conway, Paul Weinstein, Rosalind Modica, Paco, “my girls” at the Kula Community Center, Shawn at Anytime Fitness, “Thai Mee Up” food truck, Baldwin Beach and Rice Park.
The family would like to thank Dr. Shannon Rey and all of the doctors and angelic nurses at Maui Memorial Medical Center for their compassionate care.
There will be a celebration of Beau Shores’ life and “Farewell Concert” at Heritage Hall, Paia in January. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local musicians and the arts.