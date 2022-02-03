Robert Alan “Bob” Powell, 68, of Millville, Del., passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, after a long illness with dementia. He was born May 14, 1953, in Dover, Del., to the late Paul Wallace Powell and Adeline Hilyard Powell.
He was employed at the Indian River School District from 1975 to 2001. Powell started as a health teacher at Selbyville Middle School, and was named district Teacher of the Year in 1980. He was the assistant principal at Sussex Central Middle School from 1980 to 1989 and then became principal from 1989 to 2001. He was honored by the State of Delaware as Principal of the Year in 1999-2000. From 2001 to 2005 he was the principal at Phillis Wheatley Middle School in the Woodbridge School District. After his retirement, he served as a coordinator for Sussex Tech Adult Education Division (James H. Grove High School) and hearing officer for the Indian River and Smyrna School Districts.
Powell was a lifetime member of Citizens’ Hose Fire Company in Smyrna, Del., and the Millville Volunteer Fire Company in Millville, Del. He served many different officer positions for Millville during his years there and marched in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ireland with Citizens’ Hose in 2001. He also served several roles in the Delaware State Fire School over the years.
He had a passion for antique cars, especially his 1966 Bonneville Convertible and 1964 Grand Prix. He was a 30-year member of the Pontiac-Oakland Club International and was instrumental in establishing the Delmarva chapter. He also enjoyed boating and clamming in the Indian River Bay with his family. He was a connoisseur of M&Ms, Oreos and Girl Scout Cookies.
In addition to his parents, Powell was preceded in death by his sister Susan Hoffecker and brother Ronald Powell. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Linda Hurley Powell; daughter, Colleen Jones, and her husband, Bryan, and grandchildren Reghan and Bodie Jones; stepson, Kyle Miller, and step-grandson, Benjamin Miller; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Sharon Hoffecker, Barbara and Dale Brown; nieces, Kristi Hoffecker Thorn and Alexis Brown; nephew, Brian Hoffecker; aunt, Nancy Hoffstein; and cousin, Karen Powell.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Millville Volunteer Fire Company, c/o Millville Vol. Fire Co., 35554 Atlantic Ave., Millville, DE 19967, “In Memory of Robert Powell,” or Citizens’ Hose Fire Company, c/o Citizens’ Hose Fire Company, P.O. Box 97, Smyrna, DE 19977. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.