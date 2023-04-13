Robert Adams "Bob" MacCoy, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023. Born on St. George Island, Md., in 1935, he was raised by his mother, Louise Adams MacCoy, in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
A lifelong sports enthusiast, he played football and basketball throughout high school. As a young man, he was a Rehoboth Beach lifeguard, which was where he met his future wife, Barbara Young. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After his honorable discharge, the couple moved to Silver Spring, Md., where he was employed at District Supply for 19 years.
The couple relocated to Rehoboth in 1987, and MacCoy took a job at Grotto Pizza working at multiple locations over the next three decades. Barbara, his beloved wife of 41 years, passed away in 1999. In later years, he could be found listening to The Eagles, watching boats come in at the inlet or having a drink with his best friend, Jay Young. Despite their ups and downs, his passion for his beloved Washington (Redskins) Commanders, never wavered.
MacCoy is survived by his brother-in-law, David Young; his three children and their spouses, Kelly (and John) Linnenkamp of Severna Park, Md., Michael (and Jerri) MacCoy of Lewes, Del., and Amanda (and Tom) Wilson of Atlanta, Ga. His legacy lives on in his eight grandchildren, Christine (Linnenkamp) Keller, Katherine Linnenkamp, John Linnenkamp Jr, Austin MacCoy, Griffin MacCoy, Connor Wilson, Declan Wilson and Erin Wilson; and his two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Madilyn Keller, all of whom will miss him dearly.
A private family service, based upon MacCoy’s end-of-life wishes, is planned. Final care has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Lewes Fire Department at https://www.lewesfire.com/donate.cfm. MacCoy’s life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.