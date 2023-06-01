Robbin Wayne Gray, 82, of Fenwick Island, Del., passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md. He was born in Fenwick Island, Del., son of the late Elisha Gray and Delores (Garfield) Gray Savage.
Gray had been an insurance agent for more than 55 years and owned Senior Planning Services in Pittsville, Md. His memberships included the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce (former president), Eastside Chamber of Commerce (former president), St. Matthews By-the-Sea United Methodist Church/Bayside Chapel, Society of Certified Senior Advisors, American Heart Association Fund Drive Committee—Wicomico County, American Cancer Society Fund Drive Committee, Coastal Hospice Board of Directors, Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department, Ayres United Methodist Church Administrative Board, Independent Insurance Association—Maryland Board of Directors, Independent Insurance Association—Tri County Board of Directors president, Royal Insurance Company Advisory Board, Commercial Union Insurance Company Advisory Board, Lions Club—Pittsville’s President Award, AARP, United Methodist Men, St. Matthews By-the-Sea U.M. Church Bible study each week; Christ United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters Richard Gray, Linda Stephenson, E. Dale Gray and Delores Warren. He is survived by his wife, Angela D. Gray; two sons, Dwayne T. Gray and his wife, Susan, and W. Dean Gray and his husband, Romeo; three brothers, Jerry Gray and his wife, Madyln, Larry Gray and his wife, Christine, and Ronald McCabe and his wife, Gloria; five grandchildren, D. Kyle Gray (and Samantha), Christopher Gray (and Deanna), Courtney Gutierrez (and Joel), Travis Gray (and Taylor Tilghman) and Amy Corkrell (and Shawn); and six great-grandchildren, Trinity Gray, Kyden Gray, Malia Gray, Ally Gray, River Gutierrez and Brantly Corkrell.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department in Pittsville, Md. A viewing will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the fire department. Burial will be in Pittsville Cemetery in Pittsville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gray’s memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802; HALO, P.O. Box 2227, Salisbury, MD 21802; or Pittsville Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 387, Pittsville, MD 21850. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.