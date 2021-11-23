Rita Z. Burlin, 83, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation in Millsboro, Del. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on Nov. 3, 1937, daughter of the late Albert J. Zellinger and Margaret (Grutkowski) Zellinger.
Burlin retired from work for Western Electric, which eventually became AT&T and Lucent Technologies. She enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband, Tom. They were frequent visitors to Disney. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and was a volunteer at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del., and loved making crafts. She will be remembered as a kind, giving person.
In addition to her parents, Burlin was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Burlin. She is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins, and her good friend, Shirley Price.
Services and burial were to be held privately. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.