Rita Katherine Ryan, 86, of Bethany Beach, Del., and formerly of New York City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at home, on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, following a long illness.
She was initially educated by the Sisters of St. John the Baptist, and continued her education at Seton Hall University and at St. Joseph’s University in Maine.
Ryan spent 40 years in the nursing profession, beginning as a licensed practical nurse and ending her career as director of critical care at New York Presbyterian Hospital. Following her retirement, she moved to Bethany Beach.
She had a great sense of humor and was known for her one-liners. When those big green eyes gave you “the look,” you knew exactly what was on her mind. She enjoyed traveling, relaxing at the beach, volunteering and reading.
Ryan was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine Collins Ryan and Patrick “P.J.” Ryan; and her brothers, Thomas Joseph and John Vincent. She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Diane Ryan, Laura D’Agostino (and Patrick), James Ryan (and April); great-nieces and -nephews, Eavan Dagostino, Shannon and Kelly Ryan, Justin Crawford, Marlee Wilson (and Justin); many cousins and friends, especially her lifelong friends Judith Cianci and Barbara Butler.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Margaret’s Church in Riverdale, N.Y., followed by internment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorn, N.Y., all on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A memorial Mass will take place at St. Ann’s Church in Bethany Beach in May.