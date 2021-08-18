Rita E. Baker Weatherstein, 85, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Boothwyn, Pa., passed away on Aug. 12, 2021. Born and raised in Ardmore, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank A. Ramondo Sr. and Sophie (Santucci) Ramondo.
Weatherstein was a long-time employee of the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pa., and devoted member of the Republican Party, before retiring to the waterfront communities of Pot-Nets. She was the president of RBRW Inc Construction for more than 25 years and an active member of the Long Neck Business Association.
She loved to dance, go boating, and spend time with family and friends, but most of all, she enjoyed traveling to the Bahamas with her husband.
Weatherstein is survived by her husband of 30 years, Ronald J. Weatherstein; her beloved children, Lynne Mariani (and Ron Campbell), Wayne Mariani (and Cathy Smith) and Glen Mariani (and Sheri Brown); grandchildren, Laurie, Ronny, Victoria, Anthony Mariani (and Whitney Shanefelter) and Timothy; great-grandchildren, Chanel, Bradley, Jevon, Jona’e, Eli, Ellie, Mark, Violet and Ryan; and great-great grandchildren, Christopher, Chayce and Giovanni.
