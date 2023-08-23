Riley Eaton, 77, of Ocean View, Del., departed this earth on Aug. 4, 2023, after a short battle with dementia. He was born in Rutland, Vt., and shortly thereafter moved to New York City, followed by Ft. Lauderdale, where he developed his passion for swimming.
As a teenager, he moved to Maryland, swimming for the Silver Spring YMCA. He attended college at Lock Haven in Pennsylvania, where he studied secondary education. He received his master’s degree from Bowie State College, in secondary-school administration.
Eaton loved his wife, Bobbi, dearly and was so proud of his son Jake. He will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by his “framily” (“You know who you are”), “swammers” and coaches from the Rockville Montgomery Swim Club (where he coached for 35 years), students and staff at Hyattsville Middle School (where he taught for 26 years), and swim coaches from Potomac Valley Swimming.
One of the principles that guided Eaton throughout his life was: “It’s all about the kids.” Among the accomplishments he was most proud of were the conception, approval and implementation of a grant submission to the Maryland Department of Education creating a program for at-risk students at his school to ensure their success in middle school and transition to high school. He made significant contributions to U.S.A. Swimming policies to protect swimmers from sexual abuse. Additionally, as a founding member of the National Club Swimming Association, Eaton ensured more swimmers had opportunities to compete at the national level.
As a swim coach, many of his “swammers” confessed that they were initially afraid of Eaton, with his gruffy exterior. But once they became his swimmers, they saw him as a mentor, Yoda, therapist and father figure. He spent hours holding “bleacher time,” with swimmers pouring out their hearts and, in return, sage advice and comfort. It truly was all about the kids.
One of Eaton’s favorite pastimes was cooking. He learned from an early age that if he wanted to like what he was eating, he’d have to cook it himself — and he did. Thanksgiving was his absolute favorite holiday, filled with “framily.” To his delight, his son Jake went to culinary school and became an accomplished chef. In recent years, they enjoyed cooking Thanksgiving dinner together.
After Eaton retired from teaching, golf became his new passion. Once he and Bobbi Eaton relocated to the Bethany Beach area, next to the Bear Trap Dunes Golf Course, he and his buddies played the first tee-time, come rain, shine or even snow.
Some people throw three coins in a fountain — Eaton carried three coins in his pocket, which represented the three women he loved most.
Donations in Eaton’s memory can be made to U.S.A. Swimming to help kids learn to swim; World Central Kitchen to feed those impacted by natural disasters; and the Alzheimer’s Association to continue research to prevent/cure this hideous disease. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.