Rick Gunn, 74, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Redmond, Wash., passed away on Sat., July 9, 2022. He was born in New Haven, Conn., on Nov. 5, 1948, to the late Charles B. Gunn and Marjorie Perry Gunn.
Gunn attended Hillhouse High School in New Haven and graduated in 1966. Growing up, he enjoyed time at the beach on Long Island Sound, playing sports and working on his high school yearbook. He was very involved in the Boy Scouts, and attained the highest award in scouting, Eagle Scout, in 1964. As a Boy Scout, he enjoyed many camping trips and working at the New York City World’s Fair.
He graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1970 and began his career as a chapter service consultant for Alpha Tau Omega, which led to him being the director of the chapter service consultants. His career extended for 47 years in the corporate world, in sales, marketing and senior management positions. He held positions in IBM, Novel and Oracle. Due to his career he, his wife, Jackie, and son, Andrew, moved to many areas around the United States. That gave them the chance to see many different parts of the country, meet a variety of people and, most importantly, make many lasting friendships. He retired in 2017 and moved to Delaware to be closer to family and to enjoy the beach.
In addition to his extensive career, Gunn was an active volunteer in many organizations, including being the procurement chairman for the Seattle Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees auction, mentoring many young people moving into the professional world and judging in the FIRST robotics competitions. He found that work fulfilling and enjoyable. Everyone who worked with and alongside him appreciated his warmth, honesty and humor.
Along with his parents, Gunn was preceded in death by his nephew Craig Connor. He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Jackie Sibley Gunn; his son, Andrew Gunn, daughter-in law Morgan Ward and granddaughter Sylvan Gunn Ward of Washington, D.C.; sisters Laura Connor of East Hampton, Mass., and Julie Wacht of Newington, Conn.; nieces Jamie Connor of East Hampton, Mass., and Katie Wacht of Newington, Conn.; nephew Peter Wacht of Newington, Conn.; great-niece and great-nephew Harper and Brigham Connor of East Hampton, Mass.; and his beloved mother-in-law, Norma Sibley of Denton, Texas.
“We will miss his laughter, kindness, love of time with family and friends, the stories he told, his love of his precious Red Sox and Seahawks, and his passion for history and politics. Every time we see an old documentary on World War II, or feel the need to shout at the nightly news, we will think of Rick. Rick was so proud of everyone in his family — they meant the world to him. He meant the world to us.”
A celebration of Gunn’s life will be held at a later date, with immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Seattle Children’s Hospital Foundation at P.O. Box 5371, Mail Stop 818-F, Seattle, WA 98145. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.