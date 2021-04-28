Richard William Mance, 82, of Selbyville, Del., passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at home, with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Irvington, N.J., to Albert Patrick Mance and Lillian Hirschman Mance.
Mance was raised in St. Joseph’s Orphanage for some of his childhood. He graduated from Irvington Technical School. He was in the U.S. Army National Guard, was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus, Past Grand Knight 3533, parishioner of St. Philomena’s Roman Catholic Church in Livingston, N.J., and St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church of Ocean City, Md.
He lived in Livingston, N.J., for 41 years to raise his family before retiring to Delaware. He enjoyed fishing and, while retired, working at the Ocean City Lifesaving Museum; but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Mance is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years Margaret (Sullivan) Mance; his two children, Theresa Lieberman of Livingston, N.J., and Peter Mance of Selbyville, Del.; and two cherished granddaughters, Jessica and Rachel Lieberman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn).