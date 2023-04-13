After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Richard William “Dick” Shaubach Sr., 87, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away at home on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Richard was born on May 27, 1935, in New Providence, PA to Edna and Henry Shaubach, and was predeceased by brothers Andy, Henry (Kip) and Paul.
Shaubach was a master plumber for many years and the successful owner of Ocean View Plumbing in Dagsboro. In his free time, he was a genuine outdoorsman, an avid fisherman, hunter and trapper. Gardening became his passion in his retirement years, and he enjoyed cutting grass and driving around in his Kubota ATV. He was also an active member of Delaware Lodge #37 for 32 years.
He had an uncanny ability to connect with people. He will be remembered as a genuine and loving family man with an unmatched work ethic. His caring attitude, camaraderie and friendship were treasured by the many lives he touched.
The Shaubach family acknowledged, with sincere appreciation, the many comforting messages, prayers and other expressions of kindness that have been received. The outpouring of sympathy has done much to lift their spirits during this time of bereavement, they said.
Shaubach was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Henry Shaubach. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Marianne Shaubach; their daughters Carolyn (and Keith) Retallack, Barbara (and Scott) Whitefield, Joyce (and Kevin) Wynes and Jennifer Johnston (and Stephen Pattee); son Richard William Shaubach Jr. (and Christine); 10 grand-children and three great-grandchildren.
A Masonic service will be held at 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of Shaubach’s life, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del., where friends and family may call after 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shaubach’s name to the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, P.O Box 27, Frankford, DE, 19945. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.