Richard W. “Rick” Loveland Jr., 63, of Lewes, Del., passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 15, 2020, after a brief battle with lung cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Sara; children, Bayla and Ricky; brothers, Brian and Chris; mother, MaryAnn; and many nieces and nephews.
A veteran of the Marine Corps, Loveland loved dirt-track racing, deer hunting and driving the students on his school bus route for Worcester Preparatory School.
There will be no funeral or graveside service due to COVID-19 safety guidelines. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.