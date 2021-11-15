Richard W. “Dick” Dubreuil, 79, of South Bethany, Del., passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Born in Washington, D.C., to the late Maurice Dubreuil and the late Vivian (Weatherholtz) Dubreuil
After graduating high school in Washington, he enjoyed a 35-year career with the Central Intelligence Agency, which included assignments in Japan, Taiwan, France, Switzerland and Panama. After his retirement from the CIA, he worked there as a contractor for 20 more years.
He was an avid skier and hiker, and he and his wife, Betty, always looked forward to their winters and summers in Colorado before settling full-time in South Bethany. His wry wit, good humor and friendship will be missed so much by his family and all his friends, both near and far.
Dubreuil is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Betty (Bauman) Dubreuil; his dear sister, Judy Marcucilli, and brother-in-law, Ted Marcucilli; a brother-in-law, Robert Bauman; and his constant companion, Sassy.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations be made to the Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Go gently to that slumber which knows
no waking this side of the spirit land.
And there let your freed spirit depart on the
long journey to the land of dreams,
beyond the evening star.
— Navajo blessing