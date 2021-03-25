Richard S. Veasey, 85, a lifelong resident of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home. He was the son of the late Thomas Parker Veasey and Nellie Davidson Veasey.
He began his working career with the Delaware State Police, Troop 4, as a civilian employee, retiring from work for the State after 43 years of service. He was very proud of his work and association with his many police friends.
Raymond “Ray” Lynch was somewhat of a father figure and mentor for Veasey, who would work for Ray in the evenings after leaving his work at Troop 4. He helped doing auto-body work and detailing of cars for Ray for many years and spoke very highly of him, attributing much of his success in life to Ray.
Friday nights became the chicken-and-dumpling party nights at Veasey’s garage, with many friends attending for a good time to be had by all. Posted in his garage was a sign that read “What happens in the garage, stays in the garage.” On Saturday mornings at 6 a.m., Veasey was visited by Dean Baker and Wayne Thorton, bringing with them a breakfast sandwich and coffee. They rarely missed a Saturday morning until COVID-19 restrictions changed their lives. Veasey also attended monthly fish-fries held at the Seaford Moose Lodge with Mitch Cooper, Baker and Thorton.
Among his many interests were raising black angus cattle, as well as incubating and hatching pheasant, duck and peacock eggs. He had and shared a large vegetable garden with many friends and neighbors. Veasey’s favorite pastime was driving his red pickups around the neighborhood and in Georgetown visiting neighbors, friends and relatives.
In addition to his parents, Veasey was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Janice L. Veasey; his brothers Johnny, Edward, Preston, Willard, Raymond and Harry; and his canine companion, “Beasey,” whom Veasey adored. He is survived by three brothers, Kendal, Ralph and Harold Veasey; a sister-in-law and caregiver, Darlene Houseman; his 24/7 caregiver, Oretha Quah; and his nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. The family offered special thanks to Griswold Home Health Care and Compassionate Care Hospice for their kindness, compassion and comfort.
A walk-through viewing was held March 22, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, with a graveside service on March 23 at St. John’s U.M. Church Cemetery on Gravel Hill Road in Georgetown, Del. Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations can be sent to St. John’s U.M. Church Cemetery; PO Box 395; Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.