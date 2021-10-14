Richard “Rick” Patrick Arway, Jr., 56, of Millsboro, formerly of Niagara Falls, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
He was born in Akron, Ohio, on July 3, 1945, to Richard Patrick Arway, Sr and Michele Ann (Thompson) Arway. He studied culinary arts at Niagara County Community College and thoroughly enjoyed working as a chef at the Peninsula Golf & Country Club. His culinary skills were phenomenal and loved entertaining family and friends.
He was a Buffalo Bills fans, a lifelong Raiders fan, loved to bowl, fish for salmon and enjoyed boating in the ocean with his friends. He will be remembered for his wicked sense of humor, dry wit and making people smile.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Kristine Marie (Corson) Arway; two children, Alexis Michele Quinn (Daniel) of Las Vegas, Nev., and Richard Patrick Arway, III of Millsboro; two brothers, Michael Brent Arway (Eileen) of Niagara Falls, N.Y. and Brian Christopher Arway (Isabelle) of Howell, N.J. and a sister Renee Terese Paterno (William) of Shrewsbury, N.J. He is also survived by a grand furbaby, Chloe, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was scheduled to be held on noon on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del., where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m.
His last selfless act was being an organ donor in order to help others.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Rick’s name to Gift of Life by visiting www.donors1.org or Tunnel to Towers Foundation by visiting www.t2t.org
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com