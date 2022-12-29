Richard “Rick” D. Powell, Sr., 65, of Frankford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Lewes, Del., on April 25, 1957, son of the late Wilmer W. Powell and the late Doris (Townsend) Powell. He worked as a carpenter in the construction field prior to his disability.
He was a family-oriented man that always put his family first. He loved life, gardening, fishing, working in his yard and was a true outdoorsman. He will be missed dearly by all those that knew him.
He is survived by his fiancée, Donna Purse of Frankford; two sons, Ricky Powell of Frankford, Cameron Powell of Ft. Myers, Fla.; two grandchildren, Ayden and Addy Powell; a sister, Sharon Davis and her husband, Joe of Frankford, and a brother, Greg Powell, and his wife, Pam of Frankford.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in his name to Aveanna Hospice, 1011 Mattlind Way, Milford, DE 1996 or by visiting. www.aveanna.com.
Services and burial are private.
