Richard R. “Slugger” Harris was born to the late Helen Harris and Ronald Richard Harris on Sept. 5, 1968, in Frederick, Md. He departed this life on April 24, 2023, at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md.
He attended school in the Indian River School District. He was married to the late Evelyn Harris. He loved music, and he loved to dance.
Harris was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Ronald Harris, and his wife, Evelyn Harris.
A celebration of Harris’ life will be held at noon on Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for visitation and viewing. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Arrangements are by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.