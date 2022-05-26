Richard “Paul” Collins Jr., 88, passed away on the morning of May 6, 2022, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del.
He was born in Washington, D.C. He lived in Brookland-Turkey Thicket and graduated from Gonzaga College High School. After serving in the U.S. Army, Collins entered into a career with the D.C. government. He retired to Seaford, Del., where he lived for many years.
Collins was preceded in death by his parents, Richard P. Collins Sr. and Margaret “Sis” Boucher Collins; his sister, Eileen, and brothers, Brian, Michael and John Patrick (spouse of Pat) Collins. He is survived by four siblings, Margaret Mary O'Brien, Edward F. Collins, Sheila T. Cotter and Terence D. Collins; and many nieces and nephews.
Interment will take place at Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del., on June 1. Donations may be made in Collins’ honor to the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford or to the Nanticoke Senior Center in Seaford, Del. Arrangements were by Parsell Funeral Homes.