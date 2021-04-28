Richard Palmer Clifton, 88, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. He was born May 20, 1932, to the late Carey Clifton and Ruth Hurley Clifton.
He graduated from Georgetown High School and American University in Washington D.C. He worked for the Senate Campaign Committee and for U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater during his run for president. After retirement, Clifton and his wife moved back to Delaware.
Clifton is survived by his wife 64 years, Sallie Clifton of Millsboro; three children, Clark and his wife, Joan, of Milford, Del., John Clifton of Millsboro, and Beth Douglas and her husband, Thomas, of Stewartstown, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Danielle, Logan, Angel, Adam, Devin, Summer and Lillie; three great-grandchildren Kylie, Stuart and Paisley; and his extended family and friends.
A chapel service will be held Friday, May 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Season’s Hospice; 220 Continental Dr., Ste. 407; Newark, DE 19713. Arrangements are by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.