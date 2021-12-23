Richard Noel Waters, 72, of Georgetown, passed away in the care of his family and the Delaware Hospice on Dec. 11, 2021. He was born on Christmas Day in 1948 to the late Charles and Elizabeth Woods Waters in Philadelphia.
Staff Sgt. (E6) Richard Waters began his military career in 1969 when he was inducted into the U.S. Army. Shortly after his release from active duty he enlisted in the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 276th Army Band where he had a memorable and distinguished career.
He married Deborah L. Robinson on March 23, 1974 and together they raised three children. He was also a dedicated civil servant for the City of Philadelphia, including service as a Philadelphia police officer. He retired with a total of 27 years of Accredited Military Service and 25 years of service to the City.
He was a lifelong musician and a longtime member of the Ferko String Band (Mummers Organization) in Philadelphia, and marched in many New Year’s Parades, a longtime Philadelphia tradition on New Year’s Day. In addition, he was active in Scouting as a Den Leader with Pack 120. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5. He was an animal lover and bird watcher, and was an honest, fair and orderly man who believed things must be done the right way.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah and three children: Richard Waters (Eliza) of California; Timothy Waters (Jennifer) of New Jersey; and Sandra Waters, of Pennsylvania. He has four grandchildren: Reese; Aidan; Emily; and Benjamin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis and Geraldine. He also had a dear canine friend, “Mugsy.”
A time of viewing and visitation was to be held on Monday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, in Georgetown. A Mass of Christian Burial was scheduled to be held beginning at noon. The Rev. Timothy Brady was to officiate. Interment was scheduled with Military Honors conferred at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Tunnel to Towers charity which Richard supported and loved. Their address is: The Tunnel to Towers Foundation; 2361 Hylan Boulevard; Staten Island, NY 10306.
Electronic condolences can be sent to: www.watsonfh.com.