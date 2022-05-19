Richard Michael Ronan, 87, of South Bethany, Del., and formerly of Somers, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at home, with his wife, Josephine, and children at his side. He was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on Dec. 23, 1934, to the late Julian A. Ronan and the late Frances “Violet” (Brady) Ronan.
Ronan retired from work as an engineer with AT&T after 22 years of service. Following his retirement to the beach, he became involved in the South Bethany Town Council, serving in several capacities for 11 years.
He enjoyed swimming in the ocean almost daily from the summer to October, even into his 70s. He also loved to walk around South Bethany with his canine companion. He will be remembered for his fantastic sense of humor that brought laughter to his family, and his devotion to his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ronan was preceded in death by a brother, James Ronan, and his twin brother, Robert Ronan. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Josephine (Montanile) Ronan; two children, Julia Burton and her husband, Michael, of Stamford, Conn., and Christopher Ronan and his wife, Susan, of Pound Ridge, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Kyle Burton, Samantha Burton and James Richard Ronan; a sister, Marie Mark of Warrington, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Ronan’s name to Accent Hospice & Palliative Care, 220 Continental Drive Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.