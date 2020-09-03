Richard Marshall Berry, 88, of Bay Colony, Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Bowie, Md., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He was born in Murray, Ky., on June 21, 1932, as an only child.
He worked many years as an economist at the National Science Foundation (NSF) until he retired and relocated to Delaware. He volunteered his spare time to work as the treasurer for Saint Peters Lutheran Church in Ocean City, Md. In his youth, Berry served honorably as a private first class Russian language translator in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed a lifetime of playing tennis, golfing, boating, reading, writing and spending time with his family. To all, he was a genuinely friendly and nice person to be around.
Berry is survived by his wife, Beverly Jayne Berry of Gaithersburg, Md., his two daughters, Margaret Ruth “Peggy” Jayant of Columbia, Md., and Cynthia Lee “Cindy” Smith of Melbourne, Fla.; his beloved grandchildren, Marshall Alan Kromer of Ridgely, Md., Nicholas Styles Kromer of Queenstown, Md., Jennifer Lee Joiner, of Lewiston, Maine, and Brian Matthew Smith of Melbourne; and a great-grandchild, Quin James Kromer, son of Nicholas Kromer and Madison Mandes.
Committal services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Sept., 18, 2020, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriot’s Way, Millsboro, Del. Masks and social distancing will be required and enforced in compliance with the state’s COVD-19 restrictions. Cards and flowers may be sent via Watson Funeral Home; 211 S. Washington St.; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may also be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.