Richard Malone, 80, died July 24, 2022, at home in Bethany Beach, Del., after a courageous battle with cancer. He grew up in Elizabeth, N.J., where he attended Sacred Heart High School. He got his degree at Seton Hall University and was in the Army National Guard for six years. He then had an extensive career in insurance, including a long stint at Fireman’s Fund.
Malone moved from New York to Delaware some 15 years prior to his death, and was active in multiple volunteer organizations, and on the area’s golf courses. After retiring, he and his wife, Shelly, departed Long Island for Bethany Beach. They lived at the Salt Pond, and Richard Malone frequently played golf there.
The Malones were parishioners at St. Ann’s in Bethany Beach, and he was part of the church’s men’s club, and ran its golf outing for a dozen years. He was also involved in Meals on Wheels for 13 years, including delivering meals to those in need amidst COVID, while he battled cancer.
He was a board member at the Salt Pond Homeowners Association, and was an associate member of the VFW, Mason Dixon post, spending 10 years with the Breakfast Crew.
To diversify his golf experience, Malone was also a member at Cripple Creek.
Malone passionately rooted for Seton Hall basketball and the New York Mets. He enjoyed spending time with Salt Pond colleagues, and could be found in New York’s Irish Catskills in the summer, vacationing with family and enjoying traditional Irish music. He was grateful for the hard work of the nurses at Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Cancer Center.
Richard and Shelly Malone were married for 55 years, and he is survived by their children Nancy Dempsey (and Jim) of Virginia Beach, Va., Michael Malone (and Susan) of Hawthorne, N.Y., Kathleen Burke (and Brian) of Lewes, Del., and Eileen Baker (and Jim) of Lewes, Del. They have 10 grandchildren, Liam, Connor, Mara, Emma, Shannon, Keira, Dylan, Teagan, Gavin and Charlotte. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Gentile of Egg Harbor, N.J.
There will be a mass at St. Ann’s for Malone on Friday, July 29. Donations in his name can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering, Office of Development, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087; and Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306.