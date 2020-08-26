Richard M. Calvert, 72, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He was born Sept. 30, 1947, in Palisades Park, N.J., son of the late James Wales Calvert and the late Catherine Elizabeth (Nier) Calvert.
He was a graduate of Greenwood High School. He retired in 2009 from work as a correctional officer at Sussex Correctional Institute with more than 21 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and working in his yard.
Calvert is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Wanda L. (Atkins) Calvert; a daughter, Andrea Calvert of Boiling Springs, S.C.; and a brother, James Calvert and his wife, Carol, of Milford, Del.
Services and burial were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to VITAS Hospice; 30265 Commerce Dr.; Millsboro, DE 19966.