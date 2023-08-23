Richard Lee Kornacki of Dagsboro, Del., devoted husband to Joan Kornacki for 61 years, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, surrounded by his wife and his children, at home.
Born and raised in Sayreville, N.J, he graduated from Rutgers University in 1969. He had a long and dedicated career as an accountant with E.I. DuPont in New Jersey, in California and in Wilmington, Del. Once he retired from DuPont, Richard and Joan Kornacki built a home in Dagsboro, near Bethany Beach, Del. Their lifelong dream to have their home by the sea.
He was a faithful eucharistic minister and dedicated parishioner with St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church in Bethany Beach for more than 20 years. His love of sports included the New York Yankees baseball and New York Rangers hockey. Most particularly, his football passions were the Delaware Blue Hens and the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts, and quite often the “kitchen table poker game” with his Bay Colony card guys. Richard and Joan Kornacki drove, rode and cruised to many wonders of the world, as he was very committed to providing the very best experiences for his wife and children.
Kornacki was preceded in death by his parents, Milton Kornacki and Julia (Markulic) Kornacki; his brother Ronald Kornacki and sister Joan Vogel. He is survived by wife, Joan; sons, Richard E. Kornacki (and June), Matthew Kornacki and Christopher Kornacki (and Miriam), grandchildren Ryan and Rachel, and step-grandchildren Stephanie (Marc) and Ashley(Isaac) and step-great grandchildren Sanford and Abram.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, where friends and family may call after 10 AM. Interment immediately following the service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery 32112 Vines Creek Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org)
