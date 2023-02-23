Richard James “Rich” Hay, 70, of Aston, Pa., and Ocean View, Del., entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ very peacefully on Feb. 15, 2023, after a courageous battle with COPD and emphysema. He was the son of the late Derald Hay and Margaret (Colwell) Hay. He was born in Philadelphia, graduated from Springfield High School, Delaware County, and resided in Aston until his retirement.
He was a friend of Bill W. and Dr. Bob for 30 years, and was always ready to help anyone, at anytime, anywhere, afflicted with the disease of alcoholism. He was an empathetic listener, never judged, and shared his experience, strength and hope to many as they journeyed along the path of recovery.
Hay retired as a master electrician. He enjoyed going to the gym, traveling and most especially cruises. He was always busy around the house, finding something new to work on and make better. As his health slowed him down, he enjoyed resting in the sun and working with plants, propagating them to share with others.
He was a man of faith and hope, and will be dearly missed for his kind, caring and generous way to all those who knew and loved him.
Hay leaves behind those who love him the most, with so many memories, an empty space in their hearts but knowing he is finally home and breathing easily. He was the loving husband of Denise (Quinn) Hay; and stepfather to Matthew Blackburn (and Nerlie) and Burchard Blackburn (and Kristen). He was a devoted “Papa Rich” to his grandchildren, Miles, Aiden, Emma and Londyn. His grandchildren, nieces and nephews were wrapped up in his love and affection throughout their lives, and brought him tremendous joy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del., where friends and family may visit after 10 a.m. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, donations were suggested, to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Pkwy., Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.