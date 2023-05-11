Richard “Jake” Jacobs, 81, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Annapolis, Md., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on April 19, 2023, at Harrison House, after a lengthy illness. He was born on Sept. 27, 1941, to the late Doris and John Jacobs, in Jamaica, N.Y.
He attended and played football for Haddonfield High School in New Jersey, and studied and played football at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., earning his master’s degree in business administration at the Wharton School in Philadelphia. Over the years, he held various marketing positions, beginning with Gulf Oil and ending with senior vice-president of marketing at Maryland National Bank in Baltimore. In 1989, he founded the firm of Bottom Line Consultants, and in later years, her served as adjunct professor of marketing and management at Salisbury University.
He loved the Lord and his family dearly. With a contagious laugh, he enjoyed keeping people entertained with his humor. Fishing for mako shark off Ocean City, Md., with his son, John, was a favorite hobby, as was cooking large Italian meals for his friends and family. He thrived on teaching at SU, watching Orioles and Ravens games, and living near the ocean. Of course, his grandsons brought him great joy! He served as a lector and council president at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del.
Jacobs was preceded in death by his parents, and later by his precious daughter, Kristi Jacobs, in 2018. Surviving him are his loving wife of 58 years, Jean (McIntosh) Jacobs; his son, John Jacobs and his wife, Amy, of Denton, Md.; and two grandsons, Mitch and Colby Jacobs. He also leaves behind two sisters, Mary Rhoades of Ashburn, Va., and Barbara Campbell of Woodstock, Ga.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested contributions in Jacobs’ name to Vitas Healthcare, 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713, or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Shopping Ctr., 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.