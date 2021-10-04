Richard J. “Dick” Bradley, 86, of Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Wilmington, Del., and Philadelphia, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on March 22, 1935, son of the late Frank Bradley and Marie (Bond) Bradley.
Bradley was a graduate of West Catholic High School in Philadelphia. His career spanned 32 years with Eastern Airlines and three years with Midway Airlines. He was an avid Eagles fan and golfer. He ran the Indian River Senior Center Golf Group for 21 years. He was also a former president of the St. Ann Men’s Club, and a eucharistic minister at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del., and at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, near Frankford, Del.
He was a great storyteller who was loved and respected. He was a trusted friend and father figure to many. He loved life and always ended his phone calls with his saying, “Keep smiling.”
In addition to his parents, Bradley was preceded in death by his brother, Francis Bradley; two sisters, Marie Bradley and Catherine Bradley; and a daughter-in-law, Sally Bradley. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rita (Martella) Bradley; three children, Richard Bradley (and Connie), Michael Bradley and Marlene Bradley. He was very proud of his grandson, Connor Bradley. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph Bradley (and Gail); and two sisters, Joanne Bradley and Veronica Keegan (and Frank).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 35318 Church Road, Frankford, DE 19945, where a viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Bradley’s name to St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.