Richard Edward Morris Sr., 89, son of the late Harry Morris Sr. and Annie Quillen (Morris), was born on Sunday, Aug. 7, 1932, in Berlin, Md. He departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Columbia, Md.
Morris was educated in the Worcester County, Md., public school system. He held many jobs to support his family, including working on the Hall Farm and with Scott Wimbrow. His most significant work experience was at Abbott Laboratories (later CEVA Laboratories), where he worked for more than 30 years.
There were two significant events that shaped his entire life. The first event was on Monday, July 7, 1952. On that date, he married the great love of his life, Connie (Constance) Wayfield Rogers. Their marriage endured for 66 years, producing six children, and a legacy of love, fidelity and perseverance. The two were inseparable, and it was often said, “You don’t see Richard without Connie” and “Richard loves himself some Connie.”
Morris was an excellent husband, great father and fantastic grandfather. He (with Connie) raised six children, as well as two grandchildren, Angel Valdez and Lee Morris.
The second event was on Sunday, Dec. 21, 1975. On that date, he “re-committed” himself to God and began boldly witnessing for Jesus Christ until his last breath. He joined Curtis United Methodist Church (Curtis Church) on Sunday, March 19, 1961, and was baptized in September of 1961. He was a faithful and diligent member who held numerous leadership positions, including lay speaker. He loved Curtis Church, its members and Men’s Ministry, as well as performing the manual tasks, such as janitorial and landscaping.
Morris’ life was defined by service and commitment. He was fully dedicated to his church, his wife, his family, his job and his community.
He loved his Morris family and was known to them as “Herbie” or “Uncle Herbie.” He lived his entire life on the Maryland Eastern Shore, along with Connie, until September 2014. Their youngest son, Vance, and his wife, Bernadette, moved them to Ellicott City, Md., to better care for his mother with her declining health. Connie Morris passed away on Oct. 21, 2018, leaving Richard heartbroken. While in Ellicott City, Richard and Connie attended Celebration Church of God in Columbia, Md.
Morris was preceded in his life by his wife, Connie; his siblings Harry Morris Jr., Dale Morris and Betty Satchell, Kathleen Smith and Peggy Morris; as well as four of his (and Connie’s) children, Harold, Steve, Gary and Torey. He leaves behind two children, Richard Morris Jr. and Vance (and Bernadette); two grandchildren, Angel Valdez (and Anthony) and Lee Morris; daughter-in-law Zeleana Morris (wife of Steve); 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. His surviving siblings are Arnita Harris, Nathaniel Morris (and Juanita), Danny Morris (and Carolyn), Vanessa Purnell (and Greg) and Glendola Bowen (and Tony); in-laws, Thomas Smith (and Kathleen), Jean Morris (and Dale), and Eunice Morris (and Harry Morris Jr.). Charlene Showell, Joyce Johnson and Viola Sample also provided tremendous amounts of love and support to Morris, and Connie, during their senior years on the Eastern Shore.
The family made special acknowledgements of Curtis Church’s Men’s Ministry, Michael Postley, Bruce Showell, Bruce Showell, Fred Jarmon, Thomas Johnson, George Mumford, James Sample, William Walters, Harvey Finney, Charles Walters, Ronald Johnson, James Mumford and Charles Laws. His sister-in-laws Bernadette (and Vance) and Zeleana (and Steve); grandchildren Adam (and Zeleana), Breanna, Connor (and Vance) and Selena “Candy” (and Harold) provided much love and support to Morris during his final years without his precious Connie.
Funeral services will be held at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. The viewing will be held at 10 a.m. and the funeral at noon. Interment will follow at Zoar Golden Acres Cemetery in Bishopville, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.