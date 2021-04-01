Richard Douglas “Dick” Messick, 74, a lifelong resident of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was born May 7, 1946, son of the late Clifford Messick and Dorothy (Burton) Messick.
He was a graduate of Millsboro High School, in the Class of 1965. Messick worked in marine construction his whole life, and loved to work and build with his hands. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Messick was truly the most kind and loving man that someone could ever be blessed to know. His family said, “When you spoke to him, he gave you his undivided attention and really heard you. He had this amazingly, wonderful presence, and always made you feel important and loved. You never doubted his words, because you felt them as much as you heard them.”
Messick was sincere, kind, funny and loving, and had this worldly knowledge that was quite impressive. He had a passion for science and astronomy, and was a voracious reader on the topic. He never raised his voice unless the topic was political, and those who knew him at all know he didn’t go there.
He was so in love with his wife (“pumpkin”) and devoted himself to her in such a loving and respectful way. He was a proud and loving father and grandfather who adored his children and grandchildren and made them feel so special and loved.
Messick worshiped his Lord and never wavered from his faith, always showing his dedication to God. He was very well versed in the Bible and its teachings and loved to share God’s message.
In addition to his parents, Messick was preceded in death a brother, Sonny Messick, and two sisters, Bonnie Messick and Shirley Pettit. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Carol S. (Ellison) Messick; two children, Troy Messick and his wife, Jamie, and Denise Whitman, all of Millsboro; five grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; two brothers, Theodore and Edward Messick; a sister, Patricia Absher; and several nieces and nephews.
Services and burial were to be private.