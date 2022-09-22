Richard “Dick” Stevens, 81, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Henrietta, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in the company of family. He was born in Dansville, N.Y., on July 12, 1941, to Vinetta and Norman Stevens.
He graduated from Dansville Central High School then entered the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Loring Air Force Base in Maine. While there, he began working on his engineering degree. After leaving the Air Force, he returned to western New York and finished his industrial engineering degree at Rochester Institute of Technology while working at Xerox.
Accepting a management position with NCR brought Stevens and his family to Millsboro. There he obtained his master’s degree from Wilmington University. Following his time at NCR, he began teaching at Delaware Tech, moving into a department chairman position.
He coached and umpired baseball with Little League, in high school and at Sports at the Beach. He loved Notre Dame sports, the New York Yankees and all football. He was an avid golfer and played with family, the Millsboro Senior Center and in The Villages, Fla.
He was a true family man and enjoyed spending time with all his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Stevens was preceded in death by his brother James Stevens. He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Schmitt) Stevens; three sons, Jeffrey (and Gwen), Michael (and Mai) and David (and Michelle); and seven grandchildren, Matthew (and Lauren), Jason, Ryan, Eric, Alison, Bailey and Kasey. He is also survived by his brother John Stevens of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and many nieces and nephews.
A eulogy will take place at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m., all at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, Del., where friends and family may gather after 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donation to Tunnel to Towers at https://t2t.org/ or Wounded Warriors at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.