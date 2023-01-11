Richard “Dick” Belanger, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, after a short and hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born in Lewiston, Maine, on March 8, 1947, to Robert Belanger and Louise LeBlond Belanger, the oldest of five.
He excitedly pursued his bachelor’s degree in history at the University of New Hampshire but was interrupted by a deployment to Vietnam in 1968, during which he served valiantly and from which he was honorably discharged with a Purple Heart. He returned home with renewed energy to complete his degree, followed by his law degree from Boston University.
Belanger practiced law in both the public and private sector with the firms Scharretts Paley in New York City and Powell Goldstein in Washington, D.C., and for the final 20 years as a partner at Sidley Austin in D.C., from which he retired in 2019. He was widely recognized as a leading customs practitioner, and he proudly spearheaded an annual luncheon for all veterans on Veterans Day.
To know him was to know that all things sports grabbed his attention. He remained ever-faithful to his New England roots, through the Red Sox and Patriots, and also willingly, after 30 years in a new city and because they were in a different league, adopted the Nationals. Never one to be only a spectator, he also played softball for more than 40 years with his longtime law-school friends on Harvey’s Wallbangers.
Belanger had many passions that were the lucky recipients of his time, energy and earnest attention. He was a champion for Everybody Wins! DC (EW!DC) — a reading and mentoring program for at-risk children. He impacted hundreds of thousands of low-income children around the metro area during his tenure on the Board of Directors over 20 years.
Family, travel, golf, and most recently the Chesapeake Bay environment — both boating and environmental protection — kept him happy and busy in retirement. Foster-parent to oysters and faithful turtle inventory specialist, he achieved through study, field-work and volunteer efforts at James Farm Ecological Preserve in Ocean View, Del., designation of Delaware Master Naturalist. He was also an enthusiastic member of the Bear Trap Golf Club.
Belanger would most want to be remembered not for his accomplishments, but for the love he both gave to and received from family. He was not a boastful man. He was fiercely loyal to his family (and friends, many of whom became like family), always ready to take a phone call or make a trip to be that steadfast and reliable confidant. He proudly shared and celebrated the love of his four grandchildren alongside his forever best friend, Candice.
As with much of his life, he approached his diagnosis with faith-filled courage and grace. From the beginning, his acceptance set the tone for his family’s ability to navigate the many indignities peacefully. Dick remained adamant that he is no different than anyone else. God is as sad about the world’s loss of Dick Belanger as is his family. For that and so much more, we will forever be grateful for Dick’s time with us and lessons, legacy and love he leaves with us.
He was a devoted husband to Candice Evans for 42 years; proud father to Matthew Belanger (husband of Marlena Belanger), Nicole Belanger (wife of Curtis Kimball) and Alan Belanger (husband of Laura Johns); and grandfather (“B”) to Harper Belanger, Eloise Belanger, Luke Belanger and Jonathan Belanger. He is also survived by four siblings, Norman Belanger (and Amy), Roland Belanger, Eileen Serratore (and Joe) and David Belanger.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. Burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.