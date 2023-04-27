Richard Dennis “Rich” Hammond, 66, passed away in Philadelphia, Pa., on April 18, 2023. He was born on Feb. 9, 1957, in Philadelphia, Pa.
Hammond graduated from Temple University in 1979 with a degree in communications. He married the love of his life, Jody, in 1985, before beginning his career with WPHL. In 1991, they welcomed their son, Casey, into the world. After retiring in 2020, Rich and Jody Hammond moved from Fort Washington, Pa., to Ocean View, Del.
He was a fun-loving, generous and laid-back husband, father, friend and relative. Throughout his life, he enjoyed coaching Casey’s childhood baseball and soccer teams, golfing, gardening, traveling and jamming out to the Grateful Dead. He was passionate about the Eagles, Phillies, Mummers Parade, soft pretzels, cheesesteaks and all things Philly. He was a member of the Philadelphia Ad Club for 15 years and ran their softball league for 10 years. He was on the Board of the Devereux Foundation for more than a decade. After moving to Delaware, he enjoyed volunteering at the Freeman Arts Pavilion near Selbyville. His pups, Sandy and Quinn, miss their routine walks around the neighborhood, and his cats, Emma and Molly, miss their afternoon naps together.
Hammond was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Vicky Martenis of Wilmington, N.C.; and aunt and uncle, Dottie and Bill DeBenedictis of Hatboro, Pa. He is survived by his wife, Jody Hammond, of Ocean View, Del.; son and daughter-in-law, Casey Hammond and Leala Smith of Millersville, Md.; brother- and sister-in-law, Rob and Diane Martenis of Henrico, Va.; father-in-law, Bob Martenis of Wilmington, N.C.; cousin, Doreen DeBenedictis of Tampa, Fla.; cousin Lori (and Bill) Sullivan of Carmel, Ind.; cousin, Carol (and Chuck) Rama of Hewitt, N.J.; “little brother” Sam (and Anastasia) Lowery of Little River, S.C.; and many other dear friends and loved ones.
Out of respect for Hammond’s wishes, interment will be private, with his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Devereux Foundation at www.devereuxpa.org. His family and friends will continue honoring his legacy by watching TV with the volume turned up way too loudly, putting pretzels on ice cream, attending concerts and drinking Bloody Marys. As the Grateful Dead would say, what a long, strange trip it’s been. Condolences can be left by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.