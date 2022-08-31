Richard Dean “Rich” McKinley Jr., 75, of Selbyville, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. He was born on Feb. 8, 1947, in Wilmington, Del., son of Harwine McKinley and Richard D. McKinley Sr.
McKinley was a graduate of Wilmington High School, the Class of 1966, and immediately joined the U.S. Navy. While in high school, he was a member of the National Thespian Honor Society and worked in several productions.
At a very young age, he found he had inherited from his father and grandfather a unique gift for mechanics.
McKinley served in Vietnam, where he was injured, and also served in the Mediterranean Theater. After serving overseas for nearly two years, her returned to the U.S., where he continued his education at Clemson University, under the auspices of the Department of the Navy, while also gaining employment at DuPont, where he worked for 22 years before retiring in the late 1980s. He was very knowledgeable in several technical fields — computers, mechanics, electronics, photography. Not only did he serve in the Navy, but he served in the fire service and reached the rank of captain.
In 1996, he moved to Sussex County, where he eventually married Sandy in a family service conducted by the Rev. Robert J. Ballentine. “Pastor Bob” preceded him to Glory in 2008.
Rich and Sandy McKinley worked together in real estate and participated in several local ministries. While maintaining his Broker’s license. He also worked at Home Depot and ran a small marine business. He enjoyed going to Shorebird’s games, Disney, his dogs and being “Poppy” to his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, McKinley was preceded in death by his stepchildren, Robert Ballentine and Sheri Vance, and step-grandson Caleb Ballentine. He is survived by his children Jennifer Rongaus and Justin McKinley; stepson John Ballentine; and grandchildren Aubry, Evan, Joshua, Robyn, Emily, Rebecca, Rachel and Sarah.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at noon on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Melson Funeral Services’ Ocean View Chapel, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del., where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions be made to the Roxana Fire Company, 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.