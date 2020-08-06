Richard D. “Dick” Webster, 91, of Millville, Del., formerly of Timonium, Md., passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born June 11, 1929, in Harrisburg, Pa., son of the late Edward Sharpless Webster and the late Elizabeth Hilda (Bateman) Webster.
He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va., Class of 1947, where he was an honor student and excelled in track and football. For the next four years, he was a full-time military cadet of the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Polytechnic Institute, obtaining the rank of Lt. Col. He then proudly served his country in the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
Webster spent 13 months in combat in Korea, winning the Bronze Star and the Korean Campaign Ribbon with three Battle Stars. Webster was honorably discharged in 1953 with the rank of first lieutenant. He eventually completed his doctorate in business management at Pacific Western University in Los Angeles, Calif.
Webster worked for Westinghouse as a corporate director of logistics planning from 1951 to 1987 (with the exception of 1981 to 1983, when he served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense under President Reagan). His career accomplishments were vast. He proposed the first industrial Integrated Logistics Support profit center approach for Westinghouse Defense, implemented the first logistics research and development program in the Department of Defense and initiated the DOD initiative on computer-aided logistics.
Webster was a 32nd degree master Mason and a life member of Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, Del. He was an outdoor enthusiast that enjoyed walking, swimming, biking and gardening. He was also an avid reader who enjoyed writing, photography and cooking.
In addition to his parents, Webster was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeanne Rae Webster, in 2017; a brother, Robert Webster; and a sister, Jean Myers. He is survived by his two sons, Robert Webster and his wife, Gloria, of Millville and Edward Webster and his wife, Beverly, of Baltimore, Md.; seven grandchildren, Richard Webster and his fiancée, Sara, Robert Webster and his wife, Veronica, Jessica Webster, Denise Krebs and her husband, Josh, Christopher Webster and his wife, Kim, Matthew Webster and his wife, Cait, and Rachelle Goodbred and her husband, Kyle; nine great-grandchildren, Kaydanse Frizzell, Alexandria Sneddon, Kylie Magness, Wyatt Krebs, Everett Webster, Mairin Webster, Millie Webster, Theodore Goodbred and Skylar Frizzell; and a brother, Jack Webster and his wife, Janet.
A private service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.