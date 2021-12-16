Richard Charles “Rick” Falkenstern, 80, of Millsboro, Del., and originally from Johnston, R.I., passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his wife by his side. He was born in Englewood, N.J., on Aug. 5, 1941, son of the late Charles Falkenstern and Grace (Fechtenburg) Falkenstern.
Upon graduation from high school, Falkenstern served his country proudly as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. He then worked for CVS headquarters out of Woonsocket, R.I., serving in a variety of roles across their store construction, store operations and payments divisions, and retiring after 34 years of service.
He was an avid fan of the New York Giants and New York Mets. In addition to his support of his favorite sports teams, he was an even bigger fan for his grandchildren in their travel baseball and competition dance activities, traveling to see them play and dance every chance he had. He loved being a Poppa/Pop. He also enjoyed reading and fishing.
Falkenstern was preceded in death by his brother Douglas Falkenstern. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Jan (Dolan) Falkenstern; his daughter, Melissa Zingaro and her husband, Matt, of Ashburn, Va.; and three grandchildren, Michael, Juliana and Natalia. He is also survived by his brother Daniel and his wife, Susan, of Falls Church, Va.; sister, Doris Folineo of Waldorf, Md.; sister, Debra Petersen and her husband, Todd, of Sacramento, Calif.; and a stepsister, Barbara Fitzpatrick of Sacramento, Calif.; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asked memorial contributions to be made in Falkenstern’s name to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, by visiting, https://www.stjude.org/. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.