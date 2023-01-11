Richard Carl “Dick” Lee, 83, passed away in his Long Neck, Del., home on Sept. 16, 2022. He was born in California but lived throughout his life in Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, the Bahamas, New Jersey and, lastly, Delaware.
He attended CalTech for three years, but dropped out to work for RCA in the Bahamas to decrease his college debt. When drafted into the U.S. Army, he was sent to Fort Monmouth, N.J., where he served as a Signal School instructor. In New Jersey, he continued his education and received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, as well as an MSEE degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, later earning an MBA from Fairleigh Dickenson University.
Lee was a gifted engineer. Most of his career was spent at Boonton Electronics Corporation, in Randolph, N.J., where he met his future wife, Martha. At Boonton, he developed numerous electronic test and measurement instruments, including, in the early 1970s, a fully automatic capacitance bridge, the first microprocessor-based instrument the company had ever produced. He concluded his career at AT&T Labs, as a hardware/software engineer, designing wireless network termination devices for voice and data applications. Although he was trained as a hardware engineer, he was also a self-taught software engineer.
At the age of 60, he decided to train for a marathon. As disciplined in his approach to athletics as in every other aspect of his life, he ran for an hour each day before work, and 15 or 20 miles each Saturday and Sunday. He entered and finished the Philadelphia marathon at the age of 61.
In retirement, Lee and his wife moved to Winding Creek Village in Long Neck, Del., where he was always available to help neighbors with computer problems or questions. He also held various positions on the board of governors of the property owners’ association there, serving six years variously as secretary, treasurer and president. He was also their database administrator for 10 years.
He was a skilled carpenter and had a full woodshop, which included saws, a drill press, planer, router, miter saw, joiner, sanders, bench grinder and many hand tools. He made many items for the home, including cabinets, work benches, shelves and bookcases. Throughout his retirement, he kept busy and active working at his computer or in his woodshop.
Lee was preceded in death by his sisters Diana Ismond and Nancy Ausmus. He is survived by his beloved wife, Martha Lee; his son, Richard C. Lee Jr., and his wife, Michelle; a daughter, Caroline Lee; a sister, Penelope Champion and her husband, Emmitt; a brother-in law, Paul Elterlein, and his wife, Gloria; and his grandchildren Annika and Alec Lee. He was also very close to his late sister-in-law Julie Mulligan and her late husband, Vincent, as well as to their daughter Nancy Mulligan, her husband, Brad Clift, and son Andrew.
