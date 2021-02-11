Richard C. “Dick” Johnston Sr., 84, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, at Beebe Healthcare hospital in Lewes, Del., on Feb. 1, 2021. He was born at home in Burnham, Pa., to Avril Creighton and F. Lloyd Bay.
At a young age, when his mother re-married, he was adopted by James Johnston. He grew up in Flushing, Queens, N.Y. In 1956, Johnston married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Ann Trapp. While raising a young family, he worked full-time and attended Pace University in the evenings, graduating in 1964.
Johnston worked for most of his career in the textile industry for West Point Pepperell, living and working in Ohio and North Carolina. In 1967, he was promoted to a senior executive position in New York City and moved the family to Manalapan, N.J., where they resided until 1990. Johnston was dedicated to his family and wife, Pat. They were inseparable.
While living in New Jersey, Johnston coached recreation basketball and was a Eucharistic minister and lector at St. Gabriel’s Parish in Marlboro, N.J. The Johnstons were involved in Marriage Encounter and served as a Worldwide Team Couple. Upon retirement at age 54, they moved to Bethany Beach, Del. They spent their retirement years traveling the world, enjoying “Lower Slower Delaware,” dining out and continuing their volunteer work.
Joining St. Ann’s Church in Bethany Beach, they quickly became involved with the parish. Johnston was a lector and Eucharistic minister, taking communion to the homebound. He also was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Beebe Healthcare and Delaware Hospice and a member of the Indian River Senior Golf League and the Salt Pond Transition Committee. As a dedicated and loving husband, Johnston has spent the last 10 years caring for Pat, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
Johnston is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; his six children, Kathleen Torok and her husband, Dennis, Donna Johnston, Richard Johnston and his wife, Lisa, Thomas Johnston, James Johnston and his wife, Maren, and Carolyn Keene; five grandchildren, Alexandra, Andrew, Nicole, Michelle and Carleigh; and two great-grandchildren, Laurel and Jade.
A visitation was held Feb. 9, 2021, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services in Ocean View, Del., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del., and then interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. The service was also livestreamed online at www.facebook.com/stannbb. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.