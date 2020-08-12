Rex C. Vane Sr., 88, of Selbyville, Del., passed away at home on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Levin T. Vane and Ellen R. (Hoyer) Vane.
He retired from work for Baltimore City as a firefighter. He was a member of Ocean City (Md.) Elks Lodge, Masonic Lodge 181, American Legion, VFW and the Tin Can Sailors. He was also a U.S. Navy and Coast Guard veteran.
Vane was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his life partner of 36 years, Kathleen S. Woody of Selbyville; a daughter, Donna Marie Bezelik and her husband, Jim, of Pasadena, Md.; a son, Rex C. Vane Jr. and his wife, Sarah, of Centreville, Md.; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A viewing and funeral service were to be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with the Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall officiating. A private burial will be held in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Pl.; Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.